Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $67.97 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,965,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 39,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,532,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,284,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $928.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $916.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

