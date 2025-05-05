Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 56,352 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.44 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

