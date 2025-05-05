Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 875,531 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 350.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,531 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $89,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

