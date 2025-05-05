Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 875,531 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 350.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,531 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $89,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.