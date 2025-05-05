Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 13,000 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Zai Lab

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 5,280 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $189,499.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,154.19. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,029,155.48. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $4,685,294. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.