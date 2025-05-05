Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $61.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $61.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

