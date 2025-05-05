Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $172.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.53.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

