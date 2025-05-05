Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

SCI opened at $76.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

