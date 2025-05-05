Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shell by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,414,036,000 after buying an additional 21,118,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,716,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,204,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Shell by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 831,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 697,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shell by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,298,000 after buying an additional 519,105 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.