Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 224.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.9 %

DD opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

