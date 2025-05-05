Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Susquehanna increased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $112.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,192 shares of company stock worth $22,952,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,992,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after buying an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $189,915,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

