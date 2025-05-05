Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of PSN opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. Parsons has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Parsons by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

