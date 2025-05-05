HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Intrusion Stock Up 22.4 %
INTZ opened at $1.53 on Monday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.33.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
