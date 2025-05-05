HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Intrusion Stock Up 22.4 %

INTZ opened at $1.53 on Monday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.33.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

About Intrusion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

