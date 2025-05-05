FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $732.97 million, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. FIGS has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

