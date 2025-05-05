ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Barclays PLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 196,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.