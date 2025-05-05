Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.62% of Xcel Energy worth $1,401,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after buying an additional 3,581,436 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,653,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,455,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $70.77 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

