Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 810,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1,210.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 64,173 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $55.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.