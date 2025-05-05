New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.15% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,124,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,994,000 after purchasing an additional 210,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 39,641 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.58.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

