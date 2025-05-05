Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $67.30 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

