Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $171.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

