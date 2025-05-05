CAS Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CAS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 8.4% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $143,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $187.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

