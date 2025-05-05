Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 263,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $96.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

