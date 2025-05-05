Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Releases Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $209.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.88. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

