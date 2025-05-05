iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $104.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

