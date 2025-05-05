Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bitdeer Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

