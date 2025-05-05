Scilex (SCLX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

Scilex Stock Performance

Shares of Scilex stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Scilex has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Get Scilex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCLX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scilex in a research report on Friday, April 11th. D Boral Capital cut shares of Scilex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scilex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.00.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.