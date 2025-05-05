Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTX opened at $5.04 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

