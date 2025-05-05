Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.91.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
