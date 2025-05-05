Fractyl Health (GUTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Fractyl Health to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.
Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fractyl Health Stock Up 24.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GUTS opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.10. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
About Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.
