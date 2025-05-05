Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $8.31 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.23 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.