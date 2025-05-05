BIP Wealth LLC Sells 830 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.