Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Hits $6.47 on Exchanges

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Cheelee has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $125.15 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00006885 BTC on exchanges.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,817,970.18979462 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 6.47269181 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,100,339.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

