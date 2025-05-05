Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Lido DAO has a market cap of $716.65 million and approximately $52.17 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,929,267 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

