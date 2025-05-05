Plume (PLUME) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Plume (PLUME) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Plume has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Plume has a market cap of $343.75 million and approximately $23.75 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plume token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,224.10 or 1.00289529 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.40 or 0.99950315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Token Profile

Plume’s launch date was January 21st, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Plume is plumenetwork.xyz/blog. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official website is plumenetwork.xyz.

Plume Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.17661123 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $22,548,146.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plumenetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars.

