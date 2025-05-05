Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $34,889.75 and approximately $16,164.18 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94,224.10 or 1.00289529 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.40 or 0.99950315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

