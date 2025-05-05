Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 761,286 Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 761,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,000. Magnera accounts for about 1.8% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 21.75% of Magnera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAGN. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAGN opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11. Magnera Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $540.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Magnera

In other Magnera news, CEO Curt Begle bought 23,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

