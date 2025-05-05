Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 924.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $83,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

