66,484 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Valaris by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

VAL opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

