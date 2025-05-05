Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

