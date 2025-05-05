Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 284,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIRU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000.

NASDAQ CCIRU opened at $13.12 on Monday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

