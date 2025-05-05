Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 205,534 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,534 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 1.80% of Silence Therapeutics worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silence Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $117.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Silence Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.