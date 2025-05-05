Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 683.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,127.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,192.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,025.79. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

