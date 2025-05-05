Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Holdings Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,513 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 1,307.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iris Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 424,403 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,697,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,544,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IREN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Iris Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

