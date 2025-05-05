Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $101.90 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 5.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Copart worth $101,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Copart by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $61.22 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

