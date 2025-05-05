Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,038,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 308,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,221.49. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,039.74. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,081 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.