Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,719 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $49.36 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,998.25. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,751 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OneMain

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.