Blue Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,107 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 201,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 48,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 237,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,296. This trade represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $91.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.82%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

