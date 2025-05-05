Bramshill Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

