Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 369,800 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 369,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crcm LP bought a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,061,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter worth $25,902,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter valued at $14,828,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Grail in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,304. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $360,436.

Grail Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $35.78 on Monday. Grail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

