Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,169 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $79,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWV opened at $321.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $350.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

