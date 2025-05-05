Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.54% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $135,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $105.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.97 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

